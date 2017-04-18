COG lineup announced

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna’s high energy music and sports festival, Center of Gravity has announced their most exciting lineup to date, including headlining performances by Snoop Dogg, Marshmello, and ScHoolboy Q. Produced by Wet Ape Productions and Live Nation Canada, #COGFEST celebrates its 10th anniversary with a return to Kelowna, BC’s, City Park on July 28, 29 and 30.

From the shores of Lake Okanagan, Center of Gravity is Canada’s most anticipated beach festival, featuring an exciting combination of high energy electronic, urban, and live performances across two stages, plus over 150 international athletes competing in fan favourite sports including beach volleyball, basketball, freestyle motocross, skateboarding, and BMX.

“I'm really pumped for our 10 year anniversary! The growth of this festival has been such an amazing journey,” commented festival founder, Scott Emslie. “This year will definitely be something special with some of our biggest headliners and sports showcases yet.”

Center of Gravity GA Weekend Passes will go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10am. General Admission Weekend Passes will start at $149.95 + GST and s/c, with layaway payment plans available. Sports Only, VIP Ultra and VIP Platinum Weekend Passes will also be available. GA Weekend Passes can also be purchased in stores on April 21 at ONE Boardshop and Milkcrate Records in Kelowna.

For more details and to purchase passes go to: www.centerofgravity.ca