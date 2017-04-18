Mark Hamill pays tribute

Photo: All rights reserved. Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill paid an emotional tribute to his Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher.

The actor was close to tears at the Star Wars Celebration event on Friday as he recalled fond memories of working with the late actress during a panel remembering her life and career.

Fisher passed away at the age of 60 on 27 December last year, days after suffering a heart attack while aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the sci-fi saga, recalled being initially attracted to his on-screen sister ahead of shooting the first Star Wars movie back in 1977.

"I was just bowled over by her humor and her wit, how sardonic she was, how dark she was. Within 20 minutes, she was telling me personal stories about her mother and father that I wouldn't have shared with you if I'd known you 10 years," he told the audience in Orlando, Florida.

And the 65-year-old actor confessed their attraction to each other got the better of them on one occasion, but their kissing ended very abruptly.

"I'll tell you, what really cooled it was the fact that, at some point, we both started laughing. Believe me... it kills your passion if someone's laughing in your face. But I thought, 'We dodged a bullet there,' because we had the fun without any of the responsibility," he laughed.

The pair enjoyed a sibling-like relationship, and Hamill went on to reveal the reason why he and Fisher never dated.

"As attracted as I was to her, I thought, 'I couldn't handle her as a girlfriend. She's too much. She's what you would call a high-maintenance relationship'," he joked.

After telling the audience Fisher had threatened to heckle his funeral if he died first, Hamill choked up as he thanked the Star Wars fans for helping him through his grief.

"She (Fisher) loved you, and I certainly love you, and I need your support, and we all need each other's support to make sure that we honor her legacy," he said.

"And I'm thinking of one last quote for you, and that is, 'As long as we live, so too she shall live,' because she has become a part of us all, and we'll never stop missing her."