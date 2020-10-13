Art took the fear away

Photo: Contributed

Fear comes in many different packages, some comes as a knock at the door at night, with children being taken away.

Many times, these children were never seen again.

Coralee Miller’s family lived with that fear, having relatives that had been snatched away to residential schools. One way to avoid losing their children was to enrol them in regular (public) school.

“My mom is First Nations and my dad is Scandinavian. My parents sent me to regular school, Chief Tomat, Constable Neil Bruce, and Mount Boucherie,” Coralee said.

“They never went to powwows or participated in First Nation ceremonies for fear that their children would be taken from them.”

Living on the Westbank First Nation Reserve #9 and going to public school made her feel an outsider to both societies. She was too white to be accepted on the reserve and too dark to be perceived as white off it.

This split between who she really was continued throughout her school days.

One companion that was always with her, especially when she felt isolated, was her pencil.

“Mom said I always had a pencil and paper with me since I could walk,” said Coralee smiling. “I always knew I was a doodlebug.”

Fairies, ghosts, and big willow trees were subjects of her first drawings and paintings, but her art changed when she met two people.

Debra Heartloff, a local artist, was doing a workshop on how to draw animal eyes. A teenage Coralee found this class instrumental in making her art come alive, her canvasses had an energy they didn’t have before.

“If an artist can get the eyes right, the rest of the painting is easy.”

Later in school, Coralee felt pressure to do conventional drawings of animals because she was a First Nations artist. She felt others were disappointed in her when her paintings didn’t have deer and bears.

She resented and resisted this pressure to conform. Her paintings continued to have fairies and mystical themes.

Jim Elwood, a high-school art teacher, allowed her freedom to experiment and not get locked into something she didn’t want to paint.

“He always gave good feedback, even if he didn’t like what I was doing.”

After high school, she attended Okanagan College working toward a social worker’s degree and started a summer job at the Repository for Westbank First Nation.

This Repository was a place where recovered First Nation artifacts was catalogued and saved in preparation for setting up a museum.

This was her first introduction to her First Nation roots. She loved her work and was soon became a tour guide, a nudge she needed to delve deeper into the stories of her people.

“I was able to heal and learn here,” she said. “Our language was always oral until the 1970s when, with help from the Linguistic Anthropology department at UBC, we finally had our own phonetic alphabet.”

The stories of her people can now be written down and saved.

Soon her paintings and drawings started to reflect this new knowledge.

In 2012, Coralee entered 60 Artists in 60 Spaces art show initiated by Tracy Satin at the Two Eagles Golf Course. She submitted a painting of a woman who was half spider and half woman.

“Why that?” I asked.

“This spider woman holds great powers in the stories of our people. She helped create the first woman.”

She soon dropped her intended degree and, in 2016, entered UBCO’s fine arts program for painting, print, and sculpture. She will graduate this year.

She loves to paint women. “We were a matriarchal society until the Indian Act of 1876. From the day it was instated, women were not to be at council nor to be part of the decision makers.”

This was a hard time for their women. They had lost their voice.

Luckily, Coralee had strong women in her family history that were not silenced by this Act.

“My great grandmother was Mary Derrickson, the first woman logger in the Okanagan. She also painted and raised seven children alone, and was an adviser for the RCMP,” said Coralee proudly.

She draws strength and artistic insight from this recaptured family history.

Her paintings depict humans with their natural world and a few spirits thrown in. She tells me about a woman she painted with deer antlers and about an animal with a pretty dress on.

Just as she belongs to two worlds, so do her paintings.

Her favourite medium is watercolour. “You can build, build, and build colour upon colour. It feels like a sculpture,” said Coralee.

We met where she works, the Sncewips Heritage Museum, 260-525 Highway 97S, Lake Okanagan Shopping Centre.

The centre had its soft opening just before COVID closed everything, so many people don’t know what an incredible museum this is. You will see a myriad of local artists’ works there.

If you are lucky, you will have Coralee as your tour guide.

”Without the human community, one single human being cannot survive,” said the Dalai Lama.

I am happy that Coralee has found and melded her two communities into one and uses a canvas to tell us about her journey.