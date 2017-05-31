Photo: Contributed

Interior design blogs to follow

Some of the best design and decorating advice isn't found in splashy magazines or on decadent TV shows.

It's found on every-day Internet blogs, written by DIYers and self-made design aficionados who've tried, tested, and triumphed some of the savviest and inspiring design ideas all on their own.

I’ve come up with a little list of a few personal faves; design blogs are addicting, you've been warned.

Younghouselove.com

Sherry and husband John, live in Richmond, Virginia; their blog is basically their very own DIY diary.

Over five years and 2,500 plus posts later, it has slowly grown from a fun hobby into a full time job, surprising no one more than Sherry and John themselves. Not claiming to be experts, but rather DIY "dorks" who like to learn as they go, they share their adventures and misadventures with the world one project at a time.

Housetweaking.com

Dana thought she had life all figured out — that was until she achieved all of her life goals.

Now, 14 years after marrying her college sweetheart, she and her "Handy Husband" have sold their McMansion and are taking on the deconstruction/reconstruction of a 1950s ranch-style home...complete with termites, shag carpeting, and boring builder-basics.

A pharmacist with a passion for interior design, Dana blogs about messes, mistakes, and miracles on the journey to the house of her dreams.

Olioboard.com

If you ever wanted to play designer, here's your chance. Olioboard is an online, interior design moodboard creator, where users can create 2D and 3D room designs using real products from all their favourite brands.

You can also join their community of home decor lovers who chat, compete in design challenges, and have fun experimenting with interior design.

Designsponge.com

Design*Sponge is a snazzy design blog run by Brooklyn-based writer Grace Bonney.

Launched in August 2004, the site updates 6-8 times per day and was declared a “Martha Stewart Living for the Millennials” by the New York Times.

Design*Sponge attracts a diverse group of devoted readers across the globe, has 75,000 daily readers on the main site, over 127,000 plus RSS readers, 405,000 plus Twitter followers and 70,000 plus Facebook followers.

Thesweetestdigs.com

Gemma and hubby Dan work in public health and tech, but they both have a secret love for doing projects around the house.

In late 2009, after visiting over 20 houses and browsing countless real estate listings, they finally found the perfect fit: a three-bed, two-bath, red brick bungalow with tons of potential.

Now they're transforming the house from super boring to super sweet, one step at a time on a shoe-string budget.

Chrislovesjulia.com

Chris loves Julia, the blog, unofficially (officially?) started back in 2009 as a platform for Julia to write and share photos and stories with family members and close friends.

In April 2011, when she and Chris bought their first home — a definite fixer upper — the real fun/work/blog began. She now blogs five days a week about the happenings around the house: home decor, design, DIY with an occasional foodie post from Chris thrown in.

Packed with projects, Julia shares daily details of their DIY feats and failures, discovering a lot more than just their close friends and family are along for the ride.