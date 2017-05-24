6 design must-haves

Photo: Contributed

I'm always on the hunt for what’s hot and in demand; here are six top must-have design staples this very minute…

Textured Walls

This isn't a new trend; textured walls have been the go-to for dramatic flair for several years. But now we're seeing larger, and bolder applications taking center stage.

Wood block, modular panels, metallic finished wall coverings... it's all about scale and inviting an element of the unexpected into your spaces.

Amazing Light Fixtures

Nothing makes more of a room statement than a sculptural light fixture.

This minute’s must-haves are in the form of dramatic and over-sized works of luminary art. Feature lighting (especially in large or tall foyers, over dining tables, or hung high above an open staircase) begs to be over the top and stunning.

If you're wavering on the edge of classic or high-impact, make the jump and go for the impressive selection.

Geometrics

Fabrics, area rugs, pillows, and throws... a kick back to vintage and classic geometric pattern and design is in full swing. Bold in colour and even bigger in scale, geo designs are taking over.

Mix them into spaces that need additional energy and a quick pattern pick-me-up.

Wall Dividers

Incorporating decorative wall dividers is a great way to section off your space without blocking the views, while adding a vertical element of surprise to your interior atmosphere.

Again, a great place to add some geometric patterning, wall dividers come in all shapes and sizes, free-standing or stationary, with a bevy of abstract or classic designs.

Global Safari

Organic and natural design elements are truly timeless ways to show a softer side to design and decorating. Perfect for those who love a little bit of leather, exotic wood, hide, stone and shell... modern safari style is simple and luxurious looking all at once.

Focus on textures and gorgeous finishes like mother of pearl, African horn, teak, suede, buffed silvers and soft rose golds, and you'll wind up with simply stunning interiors.

See Through

Being risqué is quite alright when it comes to your coffee and end tables. Going clear and going see through is hot, and has been off and on for years.

Not only does a glass or Lucite table top add a contemporary angle to your spaces, it allows smaller rooms to feel larger by being able to see through to the floor.

Glass tables are also fantastic if you have an eye-catching area rug you don't want to cover up, something to consider if you're in the market for something new.