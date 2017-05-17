Great backsplash tile ideas

Photo: Contributed

There are so many fun and gorgeous details you can add to your home in the process of infusing highlights and polish, and to me a kitchen just doesn’t seem complete without a backsplash of some sorts.

In a practical sense, it protects the wall from moisture and food splashes, but it's also prime space to showcase your style personality.

Your main objective when selecting the right backsplash tile or material can either be to tie all the shades and tones in the cabinets, counter, and floor together, or to simply add one exceptional feature to your kitchen and let is shine.

METAL

Metallic penny-rounds have always been a favourite of mine — elegant and quirky, they make a solid statement in any space. Kitchens with stainless appliances (and even those without) get an added boost with this finish and smooth texture.

Frequently, the familiar philosophy less is more applies to this gem of a splash idea; you don't need to do the entire backsplash in this material to have great impact. Consider doing a vertical strip behind a cook top, or up in behind a designer exhaust system.

A little bit of pop is all you'll need with these.

GLASS

Timeless, classic, serene, and sometimes even whimsical, a glass mosaic tile looks gorgeous in kitchens needing a boost in the sparkle and polish departments.

Reflecting under cabinet lighting or daylight as it streams in through your windows, glass tile instantly opens up and expands the kitchen, much like how a mirror would.

Easy to clean and non-absorbent, glass tile comes in individual pieces, or assembled on a mesh backing in a manageable sheet for easier installation.

COMBOS

If you love the look of glass, stone, and metal, but can't commit to just one material, why not consider finding a mosaic that integrates one or two, or even three, of these materials?

There are a vast array of mixed-material mosaics out there now, so blending stainless with marble or travertine is perfect for traditional kitchens needing a bit of a modern edge, or contemporary kitchens requiring just a touch of timeless.

GEOMETRIC LOVE

Call it a fad, call it a throwback to the 70s, geometric patterns and textures are back and they're big. Starbursts, zigzags, cubes... some of the more exclusive tile brands are offering clients something more than just pretty looking porcelain.

You can take your kitchen to an entirely new level with the help from a bright and sassy geometric tile.

STONE

Earthy and everlasting are two great adjectives that come to mind when I think of a natural-stone tile.

The pattern and flow found in stones like marble, slate, and tumbled travertine is organic and rich, making them perfect choices for kitchens that have more of a rustic and texturized esthetic.

Play with the size and direction of your stone tile; replace 4" x 4" or 6" x 6" standard sizes with something large scale, or with a blend of varying sizes.

Multi-sized subway styles look amazing run horizontally and even vertically under your upper cabinets. And if it's in the budget, consider using slabs instead of tile; a section of wall washed in gorgeous stone is simply mesmerizing.