Dementia and behaviour

Photo: The Telegraph (UK)

What you need to know about the management of behaviours in the person with dementia

Behaviour is a complex phenomenon affected by interaction of cognitive impairment, physical health, mental health, past habits, personality and environmental factors.

The regression of dementia is more than just the loss of brain cells.

For people with dementia, the impairment in cognition, difficulties in social settings and in day-to-day, self-care activities, can make them increasingly isolated and detached from the world, and they start to feel a loss of social connectedness and belonging.

With loss of identity, of independence and control, comes a loss of personal security and with increasing insecurity comes a sense of powerlessness and behaviours such as jealousy, paranoia, shadowing, agitation may occur.

Most people with dementia will also exhibit a loss of ability to control impulses and to manage stress and may ‘act out’ with childlike frustration.

As the dementia continues to regress and the person requires more assistance with ADLs (bathing, toileting) feelings of embarrassment, shame, and anxiety may show as aggressive behaviour.

It can be very upsetting and stressful for the caregiver (family) to see their loved one behaving in a strange or atypical way. Many caregivers report feelings of shame and embarrassment, frustration, helplessness, emotional pain and great anguish as they try to help the person with dementia.

When a person with dementia exhibits a behaviour, it is important to try to remember that:

The behaviour is not planned or deliberate

The behaviour is an expression of an unmet need

There is always a reason for the behaviour — people with Lewy Body dementia usually experience hallucinations/delusions, whilst people with frontotemporal dementia typically experience disinhibited behaviours

The main reasons for behaviour include:

Pain, discomfort or feeling unwell

Loneliness and lack of social contact

Boredom and/or inactivity

Sensory deprivation

Depression

Fear

Response to delusions/hallucinations

Environmental regression: a sudden change in daily routine (house re-modelling, favourite chair moved), which creates great stress and anxiety

Sundowning: people with dementia may become more confused, restless, upset, suspicious late in the afternoon/early evening. Whilst no one is sure what causes sundowning, it seems to result from changes that are occurring in the brain and may relate to sleep disruption or lack of sensory stimulation after dark.

For the person with dementia, the inability to express clearly what is happening is both terrifying and confusing, therefore, it is important to try to understand why the person with dementia is behaving this way.

If you can determine what may be triggering the behaviour — personal care, soiled clothing — it may be easier to figure out ways to manage the behaviour. Any behaviour changes and the impact on caregiver/family should always be discussed with your doctor.

For the more challenging behaviours, medications may be prescribed, however, these medications do have side effects with negative consequences e.g. increased drowsiness, increased falls risk, and their long-term use is generally not encouraged.

Before you reach for medications, ask yourself whether the person with dementia is:

Tired

Hungry or thirsty

In pain or appears uncomfortable (constipated)

Frustrated or looking for something e.g. glasses, hearing aide

Reacting to a change in the environment e.g. noise, unfamiliar place

Trying to tell you something

Needs to go to the washroom or is incontinent

Upset

Bored

Having a reaction to medication, or if diabetic, blood sugar low/high

Experiencing delirium

Interventions that might help:

Take a deep breath and remain calm

Do not shout, grab at, argue with, or correct person with dementia

Position self below person’s eye level (avoid staring at or looking down on person)

Turn up lights

Reduce stimulation: turn off TV, radio

Offer food, fluids

Ensure person with dementia has glasses, mobility aide, hearing aide

Assist with toilet/personal care (if able too)

Try aromatherapy e.g. lavender oil

Massage shoulders, light strokes to face/hands, place your hand under person’s hand (helps give person with dementia a sense of control, is less threatening, and promotes sense of trust)

Distract person: look at photographs, play a game, make a cup of tea

Go for a walk or sit in garden

Offer reassurance and validate feelings. Validation is not lying, consider it avoiding or challenging person with dementia’s reality, do not correct his/her beliefs, but instead, just be with them in the moment

Managing changed behaviours can be very difficult, and is often a matter of trial and error. Some days, it may feel as if everything the caregiver does to help the person is ineffective.

If the person is safe, the best thing to do is to leave him/her alone; take a deep breath and go for a short walk, call a friend, neighbour, family, your doctor, or the First Link dementia helpline at 1-800-936-6033 for support and help.

If behaviours become worse and the person becomes unmanageable, or appears at risk of harming self or others; call 911 immediately.