The language of dementia

What you need to know about communicating with a person with dementia

Communication is an inherent mutual activity and we cannot be truly in relationship with others if we are not communicating with them.

When communicating with people with dementia, caregivers need the flexibility to be able to communicate on several different levels. Many caregivers report feelings of frustration, inadequacy in understanding and responding to the person with dementia’s attempts to communicate.

Many problem behaviours exhibited by people with dementia can be attempts to communicate — feeling hungry, want to go to the toilet. Grabbing, moaning, pointing, is often incorrectly interpreted as the dementia rather than the failed attempt to communicate.

Facilitating communication for every-day purposes requires a great deal of sensitivity and patience and a determination not to give up on someone whose speech may be slow or difficult to comprehend.

Communication Strategies:

Ensure person can see you (glasses on)

Ensure person can hear you, wears hearing aid; try to reduce background noises — radio

Sit close to person, reassure by physical contact — touch arm or shoulder

Speak in a gentle, caring manner

Keep it simple, ask one question at a time

Try not to interrupt the flow of conversation by asking questions requiring a response

Allow time

Limit choices: people with dementia are often confused by direct, open-ended questions such as “what would you like for lunch?” Or by rapid fire presentation of several choices, “would you like soup, salad or a sandwich?”

Point to, or show the item you are talking about

Ask the person with dementia to point or show you

Be conscious of your clothing. As we age, the lens of the eyes start yellowing, and for many people with dementia, it can cause colour agnosia. This, along with impaired perception, causes them to misinterpret sharp colour contrast and patterns especially busy patterns, which can cause dizziness and may even appear to move.

Common problems:

Perseveration

Repeats phrases, questions or key words over and over

Person may be worried about something and need reassurance or want something to change. For example, when’s Joan coming? The message may be as simple as I’m lonely and I want to see my wife.

Paraphasia

Speech is inconsequential, vague, and go around in circles

Try to go with the flow

Pick up on any phrases at which the person seems to become excited/animated and respond to these.

Nominal dysphasia

May call you by the name of someone else

The person with dementia may think you are someone else because your mannerism or appearance reminds them of someone.

Echolalia

Repeats your own words back to you when you ask a question

This could be a request for clarification, or for you to slow down a little

Or, it may be just a game. If the person with dementia seems to enjoy this kind of interaction, then go along with it

Confabulation

Covers up memory problems by turning questions back to person or gives inaccurate information

The person may enjoy story telling, or may feel need to make self more interesting.

If information is required for official purposes, then accuracy of information should be verified with another person.

Aphasia

Rarely or never speaks

Ensure you are waiting long enough for a response

Watch for non-verbal indicators of what the person may be feeling or trying to tell you

Dysphasia

Difficulty selecting the right words and becomes easily anxious/frustrated

Try to respond to the sense of what the person is saying and give positive, non-verbal signals

Ask person to show you

Offer cues, rather than being tempted to speak for the person.

Each person with dementia is different, therefore, some of the following suggestions will work for some, but not for others: