With election talk heating up, MP touts party's counter-tariff plan

Photo: Contributed Central Okanagan-Similakmeen-Nicola MP Dan Albas

My weekly columns almost need timestamps now, given how rapidly the situation changes—sometimes daily or even hourly—regarding the fluctuating threat of American tariffs on Canadian-manufactured goods imported into the United States.

Given the dynamic nature of the tariff situation, any summary I provide now could be outdated by the time you read this column.

That demonstrates how much of this situation lies beyond our control at the border, as we face continually shifting terms and conditions from the Trump administration. While we cannot control everything, the official

Opposition Conservatives see an opportunity to focus on actions we can take domestically to combat these tariffs effectively.

This week, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre outlined a comprehensive strategy to counter these tariffs effectively. Here is a summary of the plan:

First, we must retaliate with counter-tariffs, targeting American goods in this strategic order: products we can manufacture domestically, non-essential items, and goods we can source from alternative trading partners.

Second, counter-tariffs must not become a revenue windfall for the government. A Conservative government would direct nearly all tariff revenue toward tax relief, while reserving a portion for targeted assistance to workers most affected by the trade war. This represents the fairest solution since Canadian citizens will ultimately bear the cost of these counter-tariffs. We must prevent the federal government from exploiting this crisis through debt-driven spending that serves only to win votes and create divisions between regions of our country.

Third, we must immediately pass a “Bring It Home” tax cut to reduce taxes on work, investment, energy, and homebuilding. That would help neutralize much of the tariffs' effects and boost investment in local economies. The first steps should be eliminating the carbon tax and sales tax on new homes, followed by reversing the capital gains tax increase and reducing income tax—ensuring that hard work is properly rewarded.

Fourth, we must immediately repeal the “no-pipelines” law to advance critical infrastructure projects. Building LNG plants, mines, pipelines, and refineries would create well-paying local jobs while diversifying our export markets beyond the United States.

Fifth, boosting housing construction remains within our control and would strengthen a vital domestic industry that provides well-paying local jobs. By cutting regulatory barriers and taxes on construction, we can help ensure our workers have access to affordable homes.

Sixth, we must unite the provinces to eliminate internal trade barriers and create a single national free market economy—a change that will deliver lower prices for Canadians.

Seventh, in the Canadian Armed Forces we have one of the most highly trained and dedicated military, however it has been asked for too long to do more with less and that must change. We must secure our borders and rebuild our military to assert our sovereignty and strength in the world.

These proposed solutions are practical and grounded in common sense—their merit is difficult to dispute. Yet while the House of Commons remains prorogued by the Liberals, Canada's position continues to weaken due to this lack of action.

Dan Albas is the Conservative MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.