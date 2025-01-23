Albas says he supports his party leader's call for an end to prorogation of Parliament

Photo: Contributed Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas

Typically, at this time of year, MPs would be back in Ottawa for the House of Commons' first sitting of 2025.

This year, however, the House of Commons is not in session, having been prorogued by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Jan. 6 when he announced his resignation under pressure from the Liberal caucus. The prorogation will last 77 days—the second longest in recent history, surpassed only by former Liberal prime minister Jean Chrétien's 82-day prorogation in 2003.

The purpose of the current prorogation is solely to provide the Liberal Party time and political cover to select a new leader. This self-serving action means there are no opportunities to officially question the government and hold it accountable for matters of concern to Canadians. Moreover, all bills and legislation, including Private Members' Bills, have come to a standstill, halting progress in many important areas.

This "crisis" comes at a critical time, as the new U.S. administration under President Donald Trump continues to threaten Canada with potential 25% tariffs on Canadian products (entering the U.S). In response to that threat, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre issued the following statement regarding potential U.S. tariffs:

"Canada is facing a critical challenge. On Feb. 1 we are facing the risk of unjustified 25% tariffs by our largest trading partner that would have damaging consequences across our country. Our American counterparts say they want to stop the illegal flow of drugs and other criminal activity at our border. The Liberal government admits their weak border is a problem.

"That is why they announced a multibillion-dollar border plan—a plan they cannot fund because they shut down Parliament, preventing MPs and Senators from authorizing the funds. We also need retaliatory tariffs, something that requires urgent Parliamentary consideration. Yet, Liberals have shut Parliament in the middle of this crisis. Canada has never been so weak, and things have never been so out of control. Liberals are putting themselves and their leadership politics ahead of the country."

The Conservative leader stated clearly: "Conservatives are calling for Trudeau to reopen Parliament now to pass new border controls, agree on trade retaliation, and prepare a plan to rescue Canada's weak economy. The prime minister has the power to ask the Governor General to cut short prorogation and get our Parliament working. Open Parliament. Take back control. Put Canada first."

For the record, I strongly support Poilievre's call for Parliament to be recalled immediately.

While my support for this position may not surprise you, let me explain why it's crucial. The federal government has a vital duty to protect all Canadians' interests in this "crisis." With a Liberal leadership contest underway, several candidates are using the tariff threat as a political opportunity—advocating positions that conflict with current federal government strategy.

Under our Canadian political system, the winner of the Liberal leadership race will automatically become prime minister—without being elected to this role by Canadian voters. Instead, it will be only Liberal supporters who participate in their leadership election who will get to decide, despite the decision having very real impacts on every Canadian.

This is precisely why an election is critically needed—the Liberals have prioritized their political survival over the national interest. Not only have they refused to call an election but by proroguing Parliament, they have severely limited Canada's ability to elect a new government with a strong mandate to address this crisis.

That person (who become Liberal leader and prime minister) may not even be currently elected, with no mandate from the public and no seat to be held accountable in the House of Commons.

My question this week:

How concerned are you about Canada's ability to respond to the potential of 25% tariffs on Canadian goods entering the United States?

I can be reached at [email protected] or call toll-free 1-800-665-8711.

Dan Albas is the Conservative P for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.