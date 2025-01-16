Liberals vowed not to prorogue Parliament but have done so...twice

Photo: Contributed Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas

During the 2015 election campaign, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party platform included a promise not to use prorogation to "avoid difficult political circumstances."

Trudeau has broken that promise twice. The first breach occurred in August 2020, when he prorogued Parliament to halt Parliamentary committee investigations into the WE Charity situation—despite the House of Commons not even being in session at the time.

The second prorogation occurred on Jan. 6. Facing internal pressure from the Liberal caucus, Trudeau announced his resignation. The prorogation gives the Liberal Party time, and political cover, to select a new leader.

While this arrangement benefits the Liberal Party, it comes at a cost to Canadians. The House of Commons shutdown means there are no opportunities to officially question the government or hold it accountable. Additionally, all bills and legislation, including private members' bills, ground to a halt, preventing any progress in those areas.

Unfortunately, many important issues affecting Canadians cannot be addressed while the House of Commons is prorogued. Let me provide an example.

This week, we learned of an alarming situation involving international students with valid Canadian study permits.

According to data from Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada, nearly 50,000 international students failed to attend their enrolled college or university programs during a two-month period in spring 2024. That raises serious questions. If those international students who were approved to study in Canada are not attending their enrolled classes, what activities are they pursuing instead?

What's also troubling is the information only came to light because of a recent federal compliance requirement mandating post-secondary institutions report those numbers twice yearly. Without that mandatory reporting requirement, it appears few, if any, post-secondary institutions voluntarily (would have) disclosed this information or expressed concern about it.

The RCMP has acknowledged concerns about smuggling networks that exploit student visas for illegal border crossings.

What's particularly concerning is the new reporting system contradicts Statistics Canada's own numbers, which show a significantly larger population of foreign nationals studying in Canada than the IRCC has reported.

Those statistical discrepancies could be investigated by a Parliamentary committee, but since the House of Commons is prorogued, we lack any means to question the government or hold it accountable for the inconsistencies and other serious issues.

My question this week:

How concerned are you about the current prorogation of Parliament?

I can be reached at [email protected] or call toll-free 1-800-665-8711.

Dan Albas is the Conservative MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.