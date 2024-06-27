Federal refusal to help B.C. communities with disaster funds a real head-scratcher says MP

Photo: Contributed Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas

Last week, the House of Commons rose for the summer and will not resume until the fall.

I look forward to spending more time in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, instead of the Ottawa “bubble". It also means I will begin my summer listening tour to hear first hand from my constituents. I'll largely do that by going door-to-door and going to various community events.



A critical issue I addressed in my June 5 column was the denial of funding from the federal Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Funding (DMAF) program for the 2021 flood-affected communities of Merritt, Princeton, and Abbotsford. Recently, I had the opportunity to discuss this concern on CBC Radio in Kamloops. As expressed during the interview, the federal program seems pointless if it does not provide funds for communities that have suffered from disasters and urgently need resources to ensure their safety.



I recently met with a minister involved in this matter, who demonstrated a clear understanding of the issue, explaining why he believed the funding for the communities was rejected and what, in hindsight, could have been done differently for a better outcome. He indicated he was of the opinion he province should play a larger role in resolving this issue.



From my communities' perspective, this speculative “could have, would have, should have” response is both unacceptable and extremely frustrating. The primary reason we have ministers, federally or provincially, is to provide leadership and direction and ensure the effective delivery of taxpayer-financed programs benefit all Canadians. I won't name the minister because I don't believe that intensifying partisan politics will solve this problem.



There has been some ongoing finger-pointing between the B.C. NDP government and the federal Liberal government on this matter. I find, along with those constituents who have contacted me on this, that this blame game is unproductive and not yielding the results necessary for these communities.



This week, I received a copy of a letter from the provincial NDP government to the Prime Minister. The letter outlines several ongoing provincial issues where they believe more federal leadership is necessary. In the letter, the province asks why the federal Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Funding program was denied to Merritt, Princeton and Abbotsford.



In Ottawa, I filed an order paper question requesting details about why the communities were denied funding assistance from the DMAF program.



As the Member of Parliament representing the communities, I refuse to accept the denial of DMAF funding to Princeton and Merritt and will not relent on this until I have answers and accountability from our federal and provincial governments, and land on a positive solution.



My question to you this week:



Do you think it is pointless to have a Disaster Mitigation and Adaption fund if it doesn't help those communities hard hit by disaster? Why or why not?



I can be reached at [email protected] or call toll-free 1-800-665-8711.

Dan Albas is the Conservative MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.