MP condems terrorism by Hamas and those who celebrated it at Canadian rallies

Photo: Contributed Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas

Words cannot adequately describe the horrifying acts of terrorism this past weekend in Israel.

Our hearts are filled with sadness as we hear about the daily recovery of numerous bodies, including those of Canadian citizens.

The federal government and the official Opposition stand together in condemning these brutal and senseless acts of violence perpetrated by the terrorist organization Hamas.

As you may have heard, the government has faced criticism from Canadians currently in Israel who have been unable to contact the Canadian Embassy and receive services or information.

At the time I am writing this, the government has expressed its intention to explore the use of Canadian military aircraft to help those Canadians in Israel who cannot return to Canada, due to a suspension of commercial flights.

My office, and other MPs, have already received feedback from families affected by this unfortunate situation. Please note that the contact number listed at the bottom of this report is available 24/7, 365 days a year. If you or a loved one requires assistance, I will provide information and support to the best of my office's ability.

On a personal note, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to those affected by these cowardly acts of terrorism. I also condemn those individuals who celebrated these terrorist actions by Hamas in several Canadian cities. The killing of innocent civilians by terrorists is a horrific and brutal act that will only result in further loss of lives and increased conflict.

Here in Canada, we have always aspired to embrace our differences while sharing many of the same values. These attributes have long been what sets us apart as Canadians.

My question for you this week is:

Are you concerned about celebratory rallies in Canadian cities that support the terrorist acts of Hamas? Why or why not?

I can be reached at [email protected] or call toll-free at 1-800-665-8711.

Dan Albas is the Conservative MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.