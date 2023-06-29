Assessing the impact of Canada's new online news law

Photo: Parliament of Canada Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas

About a month ago, I wrote about Bill C-18, described as an act respecting online communications platforms that make news content available to people in Canada.

Bill C-18 requires online companies, like Facebook and Google, to pay eligible Canadian media organizations when a link to their online content is shared on the (social media) platforms. Currently, most media organizations sell their own online ads, so the added traffic from links on platforms like Facebook and Google actually helps to increase their ad revenue.

Facebook, Instagram and Google opposed the idea of paying for news links shared by their users and threatened to ban news link sharing if this bill became law.

As I stated in May, a government can have the best intentions but can make the problem worse when it rushes toward quick solutions. That is why my Conservative colleagues have vehemently opposed this bill.

Last week, Bill C-18 received royal assent and became law. As most stakeholders and experts predicted, Facebook and Instagram announced they are permanently ending the availability of news in Canada on their online platforms.

This will be a devastating policy for the many media organizations that depend on Facebook and other platforms to drive significant traffic to their online news websites, where they benefit from digital ad sales and sometimes paywall access.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, stated that Bill C-18 is so fundamentally flawed (it its opinion) that there is no room for a negotiated solution.

The government has recognized the serious miscalculation of its new law and has recently gone on record as stating newsrooms will be supported should Meta or Google block their news links. That means taxpayers could potentially be forced to subsidize the “error” by the government.

Worse, by increasing subsidies for news organizations, only government-approved media sources would receive this funding, which primarily benefits large legacy media companies. This would exclude small, independent and start-up media, who either do not qualify or support this funding because they believe subsidies create dependency and infringe upon their credibility as independent media.

For the record, the Conservative Opposition remains opposed to this new law, which was passed the support of the NDP.

My question to you this week:

What do you think of Bill C-18 now that it has become law?

Contact me at [email protected] or call toll-free at 1-800-665-8711.

Dan Albas is the Conservative MP for Central Okanagan-Similkamen-Nicola.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.