The problem with governmental 'language limitation'

Photo: Contributed Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas

In a column earlier this year, I referred to a recent order paper question I received regarding cancelled contracts by federal agencies and departments.



An order paper question is a written question from an MP tabled in the House of Commons. After 48 hours' notice, the question is posted on the order paper with the intent that the minister responsible will provide a substantive answer within 45 House of Commons sitting days.



Each MP is allowed a maximum of four questions on the order paper at any time. It is important to note the answers to these questions must convey only factual information.

As elected MPs, answers to order paper questions provide a sound base of factual information from which to debate our various positions. In the absence of such facts, such as how much taxpayer money was spent or how many full-time employees or consultants were hired as the public service implemented the policies of the government of the day, it becomes difficult to have a constructive discussion or debate.



As I mentioned earlier this year, I received a reply to one of my order paper questions asking the federal government how many cancelled contracts there were between Jan. 1st, 2019, and Dec. 12th, 2022. I also inquired about the possibility of cancellation fees and the associated penalties.

The departments that provided a full accounting of cancelled contracts indicated more than $500,000 in penalties were paid out for more than 300 cancelled contracts.



Based on that information, I stated: "What we have learned from these order paper questions is that it is far more economical for the Government of Canada to cancel contracts where they are not needed."



I also pointed out that those records revealed the government does not cancel contracts often, meaning taxpayers will continue to pay more for services that are no longer-needed



Recently, my Conservative colleague from Calgary-Nose Hill, Michelle Rempel-Garner, made a troubling discovery through an access-to-information and privacy request (ATIP). These ATIP documents she received showed political ministerial staff deliberately manipulated responses to some order paper questions to avoid fully answering the questions as required.



For instance, the Department of Natural Resources Canada (NRCan), at the direction of political staff, recommended to hide specific cancelled contracts. They even acknowledged that approach carried the inherent risk of other departments disclosing their cancelled contracts so that NRCan would stand out by not doing so, but accepted this inherent risk over disclosure.



That risk-based approach, which NRCan referred to as "language limitation" —an Orwellian term if I've ever seen one—creates a formula for deciding when not to disclose information, despite the obligation to do so. It also affected other opposition MPs, including Rempel-Garner. As a result, we appealed to House of Commons Speaker, Anthony Rota.



When an MP is prevented from properly discharging their duties as an elected official, they can claim a point of privilege and state why they believe their ability to perform their duties as an MP has been improperly limited or restricted. The Speaker can investigate the claim, rule on whether it has merit, and determine if it constitutes a violation.



Sadly, even the chief of staff to the natural resources minister made a statement that said, he expected the speaker to “tut-tut and then say it is not for him to judge the quality of a response, but we will see."



For opposition MPs, that means being able to hold the government accountable. To not disclose facts runs against Canadian democratic principles and the very notion of responsible government. Although the speaker appeared to grasp the seriousness of the situation, he merely issued a rebuke to the department bureaucrats for their alarming actions.

I fear this "language limitation" approach will soon spread to other departments.



My question this week is:



Are you worried about this obstruction of factual information from the Government of Canada?



I can be reached at [email protected] or call toll-free at 1-800-665-8711.

Dan Albas is the Conservative MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.