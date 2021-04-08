Want a COVID passport?

Photo: updatecoronavirus.com

f you have lived in the Okanagan long enough, chances are you may have come across the odd sign at a local business that reads:



“No shirt, no shoes, no service.”



Now imagine reading a sign that reads “No COVID vaccination passport, no business.”



While that may sound extreme, in New York City (as one example), there is a passport program being launched this month geared at allowing vaccinated individuals to attend sports, arts and entertainment venues.



In Israel, there is a COVID-19 vaccine passport program called Green Pass that provides proof of vaccination via a QR code.



Individuals with a Green Pass are allowed to attend certain public places, including theatres and concerts.



The International Air Transport Association (IATA), IBM and others are in the process of developing apps that provide a similar vaccination verification service.



Many airlines are working with these app developers to put these vaccine verification app programs into use.



Regardless of what Canada decides on the topic of proof of vaccination, for many who travel for work or pleasure, it is likely those Canadians may require Canadian vaccination documentation in order to satisfy requirements, either from other countries, or travel related organizations like airlines.



Another example is the cruise ship industry.



Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Crystal Cruises, Virgin Voyages, American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines have all announced various vaccination verification requirements.



Health Minister Patty Hajdu has met with health ministers from other G-7 countries to discuss the potential for proof-of-vaccine documents related to travelling.



My question this week is:

What are your views on vaccination passports?

I can be reached at [email protected] or call toll free 1-800-665-8711.