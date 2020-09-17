Poor forecast for VHF?

Photo: Contributed

The Okanagan VHF weather transmitter network might be turned off.



People who operate a VHF radio will no doubt know that, for many decades, Environment Canada has broadcast active weather reports to VHF radio users 24/7, 365 days a year.



These reports can all include severe weather warnings including small craft advisories.



Here in the Okanagan region, there are transmitters that ensure Penticton, Summerland, Lake Country, Vernon, Peachland, Kelowna, Lumby and Douglas Lake can receive these VHF radio reports.



This service is also provided across Canada via 230 Weather Radio Canada transmitters.



Currently, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is soliciting feedback on the possible decommissioning of 48 of these 230 transmitters.



The Okanagan VHF weather transmitter network is on the list of the potential 48 to be decommissioned, meaning this service would no longer be available in our region.



Other regions in B.C. that might lose the same VHF weather service include Chilliwack and the Fraser Valley region along with the Kamloops area, which will affect Logan Lake.



Obviously, much of this weather information can also be obtained through a smart phone, however, it should be noted that there are still many areas in our region that do not get a wireless signal.



I am told this is also a concern for outdoor enthusiasts who use this VHF weather information when engaging in backcountry activities.

Environment Canada is seeking input on this potential proposal to de-commission part of the network.



For those impacted by this potential policy, you can contact Environment Canada at [email protected]

or 1-877-789-7733.



My question this week:

Are you concerned over the potential loss of VHF active weather service in the interior of B.C.?

I can be reached at [email protected] or call toll free 1-800-665-8711.