162114
160301
Dan-in-Ottawa

MP in shadow cabinet

Dan Albas - | Story: 310165

Erin O’Toole, the new Official Opposition leader, appointed his shadow cabinet this week.
 
I have been honoured to be named as shadow minister for Environment and Climate Change.

This new role is of great interest to me as it relates to the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola region.
 
Those of us living in the Okanagan during the past decade have witnessed first hand the devastating impacts of flooding as our climate changes.
 
The “once in 200 year” flood has come and gone twice in recent years.

It is not uncommon to see temperature records being broken on any given day. 
 
The added heat and tinder-dry forests can create wildfires of a size and scope rarely before seen.
 
These conditions, as we are again experiencing this week, can become so severe that air quality is seriously compromised.
 
However, we also have other important challenges to be aware of.

We know that in many regions of Canada there are vulnerable species are at risk.

Here in B.C., the mountain caribou is a prime example.
 
We are also aware that the ongoing threat of aquatic invasive species to our freshwater lakes remains a serious problem. Zebra and quagga mussels are a serious problem particularly in the Okanagan.
 
All these challenges require federal leadership as well as partnerships with provincial and local governments, including First Nation communities.
 
I look forward to working with Jonathan Wilkinson, minister of Environment and Climate Change, who is also from British Columbia.
 
My intent is to focus more on areas where we can agree and to spend less time debating areas of disagreement.
 
I believe that Canadians expect us to get to work to produce results.

All too often, results in this area get lost in endless debate and lofty promises. 
 
I look forward to this new challenge and working with our great team of talented and hardworking MPs in Ottawa.
 
My question this week:

  • What are your top concerns about the environment and climate change?

I can be reached at [email protected] or call toll free 1-800-665-8711.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Dan in Ottawa articles

About the Author

 

Dan Albas, Conservative Member of Parliament for the riding of Central Okanagan – Similkameen – Nicola, is the Shadow Minister for Employment, Workforce Development & Disability Inclusion.

Before entering public life, Dan was the owner of Kick City Martial Arts, responsible for training hundreds of men, women and youth to bring out their best.

Dan  is consistently recognized as one of Canada’s top 10 most active Members of Parliament on Twitter (@danalbas) and also continues to write a weekly column published in many local newspapers and on this website.

MP Dan welcomes comments, questions and concerns from citizens and is often available to speak to groups and organizations on matters of federal concern. 

He can be reached at [email protected] or call toll free at 1-800-665-8711.



159170
The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories



161098