MP in shadow cabinet

Photo: Contributed

Erin O’Toole, the new Official Opposition leader, appointed his shadow cabinet this week.



I have been honoured to be named as shadow minister for Environment and Climate Change.



This new role is of great interest to me as it relates to the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola region.



Those of us living in the Okanagan during the past decade have witnessed first hand the devastating impacts of flooding as our climate changes.



The “once in 200 year” flood has come and gone twice in recent years.



It is not uncommon to see temperature records being broken on any given day.



The added heat and tinder-dry forests can create wildfires of a size and scope rarely before seen.



These conditions, as we are again experiencing this week, can become so severe that air quality is seriously compromised.



However, we also have other important challenges to be aware of.



We know that in many regions of Canada there are vulnerable species are at risk.



Here in B.C., the mountain caribou is a prime example.



We are also aware that the ongoing threat of aquatic invasive species to our freshwater lakes remains a serious problem. Zebra and quagga mussels are a serious problem particularly in the Okanagan.



All these challenges require federal leadership as well as partnerships with provincial and local governments, including First Nation communities.



I look forward to working with Jonathan Wilkinson, minister of Environment and Climate Change, who is also from British Columbia.



My intent is to focus more on areas where we can agree and to spend less time debating areas of disagreement.



I believe that Canadians expect us to get to work to produce results.



All too often, results in this area get lost in endless debate and lofty promises.



I look forward to this new challenge and working with our great team of talented and hardworking MPs in Ottawa.



My question this week:

What are your top concerns about the environment and climate change?

I can be reached at [email protected] or call toll free 1-800-665-8711.