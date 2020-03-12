World faces a pandemic

Photo: Contributed

It has been seven days since my report on the COVID-19 virus.

Since then, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that the virus outbreak is now a pandemic.

What does a pandemic virus mean?

A new virus is often described in three ways.

Outbreak, which is summarized as an unusual but small virus.

Epidemic, where the virus is growing larger and is spreading.

Pandemic applies when the virus has a worldwide impact and is considered out of control.

In terms of numbers, last week there were 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada with 20 in Ontario, 12 in British Columbia and one in Quebec.

As of Wednesday, there were 93 confirmed cases, with 36 in Ontario, 39 in British Columbia, four in Quebec and 14 in Alberta.

There has also been the first COVID-19 related death confirmed — in a North Vancouver care home.

Some more positive news, of the 36 confirmed cases in Ontario, five have now recovered.

From a global perspective, last week’s numbers showed that the virus had infected close to 90,000 people in 60 countries and killed more than 3,000 people.

As of this week, there have now been nearly 120,000 people in 115 countries infected and more than 4,000 people have died as a result of the virus.

Fortunately, it has also been stated that more than 60,000 people have recovered.

What has been the response of the federal government?

The Prime Minister recently announced $1 billion in funding related to the COVID-19 virus.

The majority of the funding will be distributed as follows:

$500 million to provinces and territories

$275 million in research

$100 million in additional public health response, including funding for Indigenous Services Canada

$50 million in international aid.

The remaining funds will be spent in areas such as:

Communications and public education

Personal protective equipment

Repatriation of Canadians

Work sharing and changes to the EI sickness benefits program, intended to waive the usual one-week waiting period to obtain EI sickness benefits.

There is also a government general information line at 1-833-784-4397 for Canadians who have any immediate questions about COVID-19.

For clarification purposes, here some measures that other countries are undertaking to further contain the virus that are not being taken in Canada.

Measures such as vigorous screening processes upon entry, mandatory quarantine for those who do enter from high risk countries or potentially stopping incoming and outgoing flights from high-risk areas.

I mention that because there has been some confusion as to what screening efforts exist, or do not exist, in Canada.

