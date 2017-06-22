41717
43009
Dan-in-Ottawa

Senate growing powerful

- | Story: 200078

In last week’s report, I referred to the emerging new dynamic in Ottawa as the increasingly more independent Senate is interfering with the Liberal Governments Parliamentary agenda.

While most of the local response was supportive of the Senate reviewing and amending legislation they believe to be flawed, there are certainly some who oppose any intervention from an unelected Senate over bills passed in a democratically elected house.

The primary issue I raised was the Liberal government's proposed use of an escalator tax that would be levied on most wine, beer and spirits sold in Canada. Under an escalator tax, essentially the tax rate is increased every year and is set by civil servants linked to inflation as opposed to having to come before the House for debate in the annual budget.

As I also speculated last week, despite considerable effort by the Liberal government to the contrary, the Senate did indeed vote to amend the Liberal budget bill and removed the escalator tax.

What happens next?

Once the Senate amends legislation, it must then be sent back to the House of Commons where the Liberals have already stated they will reject the amendment made by the Senate and insist on the inclusion of the escalator tax in the budget bill.

This, in turn, has the potential to send the re-amended bill back to the Senate where it could potentially be amended again, thus creating a legislative standoff. At this point, it is unclear what the outcome will be however many eyes in the Ottawa bubble are focused on this topic.

From a parliamentary aspect, it should not be overlooked that the idea of removing senators from caucus to sit as independent senators was championed and done by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In that respect, some observers point out that this problem is one of the Liberal's own creation. However a closer inspection reveals that the independent senators appointed by the PM have actually voted in support of Liberal government bills close to 95 per cent of the time.

In reality, it is former Liberal senators now sitting as Independent Liberals and Conservative senators who more frequently vote against Liberal legislation.

One point that all Ottawa pundits do agree on is that the greater independence of the Senate has ultimately created a more powerful Senate.

This is a point that has not been lost on Ottawa lobbyists either.

Recent lobbyist registry data shows that senate lobbying has increased dramatically. In fact, senators were lobbied more in 2016 than any other year in history with close to 700 interactions recorded.

In 2015, the last year the former government was in power, this number was 217.

Although most citizens I have heard from support the senate’s current efforts to stop the escalator tax, there may well come a time when the senate stages an intervention on a democratically passed bill that the public may be supportive.

I welcome your comments on this or any subject before the House. I can be reached at [email protected] or call toll free at 1-800-665-8711.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Dan in Ottawa articles

41366
About the Author

Dan Albas has been a Penticton resident since 1981. After attending Okanagan University College, he chose to move into small business where his company Kick City Martial Arts has flourished, training hundreds of men, women and children to bring out their best. For his work on child safety and awareness, Dan was the recipient Penticton’s 2005 Young Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Dan and his wife, Tara, reside in West Kelowna, where they raise their four daughters.

He has served as campaign chair for the United Way of the South Okanagan-Similkameen in 2006-07 and 2010-11, both times surpassing their fundraising goals.

As a community leader, he was elected to Penticton City Council in the 2008 municipal elections, where, as a first time candidate, he won with 5,656 votes, topping the polls. Through his work as a city councillor, Dan has proven himself to be a strong constituency worker delivering results and standing up for what he believes in. Dan took a leading role on public safety by proposing aggressive panhandling and dog control bylaws; he proposed a review that greatly helped his community to balance the books and to focus on core services by eliminating wasteful or unnecessary spending. His Penticton Politics website blog has offered new ways for constituents to communicate on important issues.

On June 28 of 2012 Dan became one of the first MP’s in recent history to have a Private Members Bill (Bill 311) C-311 become law with the unanimous all party support of both the House of Commons and the Canadian Senate.  Bill C-311 “An Act to amend the importation of intoxicating liquors Act” amended a prohibition era law to prevented the free trade of wine over provincial boarders.

Dan is honoured to serve the residents of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola as their Member of Parliament. He has made good on his commitment to establish a personal blog with his http://www.danalbas.com/mp-report site, where he chronicles his activities as the Member of Parliament for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.

Dan welcomes your input, so please contact him by e-mail, phone or mail. He can be reached at:

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola's MP office

2562-B Main Street
West Kelowna, B.C. V4T 2N5
Email: [email protected]
Phone toll free: 1.800.665.8711
Fax: 250.707.2153



39623
The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories



42948


43117