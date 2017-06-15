Senators corking wine tax

42377
In my May 25, 2016 MP Report, I wrote:

“If you have been following our Canadian Senate, you may know that a recent effort has been underway by the Liberal government to appoint senators who are considered independent as they are not political members of the Liberal caucus.

"More recently senators have also been appointed by the prime minister with the benefit of being selected by a panel of appointees who, in theory, are selecting citizens without political considerations being part of the criteria.

"These recent Senate reform efforts have also resulted in a number of senators who were formerly affiliated with party caucuses to resign and also sit as Independent members of the Senate. The end result is that there are now more independent senators and a different structure in place from a political perspective than had existed previously.”

I also observed “that all eyes will be on the Senate for more reasons than usual.” And one year later, more so today, that is precisely what is occurring in Ottawa.

Why do I mention this?

Recently, I wrote about escalator taxation that was being introduced by the Liberals. Escalator taxation is when a tax will increase every year by default at the rate of inflation that would not be annually determined or debated by members of Parliament.

In this current case, the tax escalator would be set on most beer, wine and spirits sold in Canada along with user fees in other areas.

This is a slippery slope that if left unchallenged may lead to other taxes also quietly receiving annual escalators set by unelected department officials in Ottawa.

Reaction to my report on this subject was overwhelming with many concerns expressed and strong opposition.

Comments such as “taxation without representation” were common and some pointed to the loss of many well-paying jobs when the former Hiram Walker plant near Kelowna shut down, the last time an escalator tax was applied to spirits in Canada.

I mention these things because a number of senators have decided to stage an intervention and seek to potentially amend the Liberals' budget bill in the Senate to stop the use of escalator taxation.

As one senator describes it: "If the government wants to increase the excise duties on alcohol, which is completely legitimate, then it should do so manually every year, in every budget. Automatic increases don't take into account the state of the economy."

While many welcome this potential intervention by the chamber of “sober second thought” and point to this as a reason why the Senate exists, others are quite strongly opposed.

Those who disagree have expressed concerns that an un-elected Senate has no business amending legislation put forward and passed by a democratically elected House.

What are your thoughts on this topic?

Should senators intervene in what they view as flawed legislation or as they are unelected and unaccountable should they refrain?

I can be reached at [email protected] or call toll free at 1-800-665-8711

About the Author

Dan Albas has been a Penticton resident since 1981. After attending Okanagan University College, he chose to move into small business where his company Kick City Martial Arts has flourished, training hundreds of men, women and children to bring out their best. For his work on child safety and awareness, Dan was the recipient Penticton’s 2005 Young Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Dan and his wife, Tara, reside in West Kelowna, where they raise their four daughters.

He has served as campaign chair for the United Way of the South Okanagan-Similkameen in 2006-07 and 2010-11, both times surpassing their fundraising goals.

As a community leader, he was elected to Penticton City Council in the 2008 municipal elections, where, as a first time candidate, he won with 5,656 votes, topping the polls. Through his work as a city councillor, Dan has proven himself to be a strong constituency worker delivering results and standing up for what he believes in. Dan took a leading role on public safety by proposing aggressive panhandling and dog control bylaws; he proposed a review that greatly helped his community to balance the books and to focus on core services by eliminating wasteful or unnecessary spending. His Penticton Politics website blog has offered new ways for constituents to communicate on important issues.

On June 28 of 2012 Dan became one of the first MP’s in recent history to have a Private Members Bill (Bill 311) C-311 become law with the unanimous all party support of both the House of Commons and the Canadian Senate.  Bill C-311 “An Act to amend the importation of intoxicating liquors Act” amended a prohibition era law to prevented the free trade of wine over provincial boarders.

Dan is honoured to serve the residents of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola as their Member of Parliament. He has made good on his commitment to establish a personal blog with his http://www.danalbas.com/mp-report site, where he chronicles his activities as the Member of Parliament for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.

Dan welcomes your input, so please contact him by e-mail, phone or mail. He can be reached at:

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola's MP office

2562-B Main Street
West Kelowna, B.C. V4T 2N5
Email: [email protected]
Phone toll free: 1.800.665.8711
Fax: 250.707.2153



