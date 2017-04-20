Cannabis changes coming

41299
Last week, the Liberal government introduced the much anticipated marijuana legalization bill, technically known as Bill C-45 The Cannabis Act.

The Liberals clearly campaigned on legalizing marijuana and I have heard from several citizens who indicated this was one of the primary reasons they voted Liberal in the last election.

I mention this point as I believe the government does have a democratic mandate to move forward with this legislation.

From a quick overview, this bill takes a very similar approach that I used with my wine bill that removes federal barriers, but still allows provinces to enact and adopt their own rules and regulations with respect to marijuana legislation.

I will credit the Liberals for using this approach as it allows provinces to individually respond to this legislation in whatever manner they believe is most workable.

So what is proposed? Bill C-45 proposes a number of measures related to the legalization of marijuana, some of these include:

that cannabis can only be sold to citizens age 18 or older although individual provinces can raise the legal age limit if desired. 

It is further proposed that adults would legally be able to possess up to 30 grams of legal cannabis in public, and to grow up to four plants per household at a maximum height of one metre from a legal seed or seedling.

However it should also be pointed out that until the new law comes into force, cannabis remains illegal in Canada, except for medical purposes.

With the proposed legalization also comes new proposed changes to penalties and enforcement with significant changes to impaired driving enforcement. A few examples of this include allowing the police to demand that a suspected driver provide an oral fluid sample on demand.

New regulations would also be introduced with respect to restricting the THC level per millilitre (ml) of blood not unlike current restrictions related to blood alcohol content. There is also a provision to allow for mandatory roadside screening even if an officer does not have a suspicion of drug or alcohol use.

Prison sentences of up to 14 years are also proposed for illegal distribution or sale of marijuana. It is also proposed that penalties of up to 14 years in prison may result for giving or selling marijuana to minors. These are just a few of the many changes that are proposed in Bill C-45 with respect to penalties and enforcement.

As is often the case with any proposed new legislation there are still many unanswered questions, a few of these include concerns from landlords as typically tenant insurance will be void if marijuana is grown in a rental property.

Border crossings is another topic as the United States may refuse to allow entry to a citizen who has used marijuana. Policing and identifying legal marijuana from illegally sourced marijuana is also a serious concern as criminal organizations could potentially undercut legally sourced marijuana with higher THC content black market cannabis.

There is also a concern that many cannabis vendors currently defying the existing laws may not comply with the new regulations and restrictions either thus ensuring that enforcement remains a challenge that many municipal and provincial police forces will be burdened with the costs of policing.

My thoughts? Many details will need to be worked out by individual provinces for a more detailed understanding of how the full implementation will occur that will be an important part of this discussion.

One concern I do have is that the Canadian Medical Association has stated that even occasional marijuana use can cause serious negative psychological effects on brain development up to the age 25.

As a result of this medical evidence I believe a substantial public education campaign will be needed to better educate citizens on the mental health risks that marijuana legalization presents to children and young adults. 

I will continue to provide further updates on this topic as they become available.

I welcome your comments and questions on marijuana legalization and can be reached at [email protected]  or call toll free 1-800-665-8711.

