Kelowna's most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Wayne Bernard Maedel

Crime Stoppers is for asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 3, 2026.

Wayne Bernard MAEDEL is wanted for failing to comply with an order-obligation.

MAEDEL is described as a Caucasian 72-year-old male, five-feet, eight-inches tall and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2025-35996

