Kelowna most wanted
Photo: Crime Stoppers
Raymond Andrew Merit Pfefferle
Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 3, 2026.
Raymond Andrew Merit PFEFFERLE is wanted on four counts of failing to comply with probation.
PFEFFERLE is described as a Caucasian 56-year-old male, five-feet, 8 1/2-inches tall and 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.
RCMP File #2025-9913
This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.
More Crime Stoppers articles
The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.
Previous Stories
- Kelowna's most wanted Feb 25
- Kelowna's most wanted Feb 19
- Kelowna's most wanted Feb 18
- Kelowna's most wanted Feb 13
- Kelowna's most wanted Feb 11
- Kelowna' most wanted Feb 6
- Kelowna's most wanted Jan 22
- Kelowna's most wanted Jan 14
- Kelowna's most wanted Jan 7
- Kelowna's most wanted Dec 11
- Kelowna' most wanted Nov 19
- Kelowna's most wanted Nov 13
© 2026 Castanet.net