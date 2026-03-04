Kelowna most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Raymond Andrew Merit Pfefferle

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 3, 2026.

Raymond Andrew Merit PFEFFERLE is wanted on four counts of failing to comply with probation.

PFEFFERLE is described as a Caucasian 56-year-old male, five-feet, 8 1/2-inches tall and 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2025-9913

