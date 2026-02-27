Kelowna's most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Gregory John Ford

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Feb. 23, 2026.

Gregory John FORD is wanted on two counts of failure to comply with an order or obligation.

FORD is described as a Caucasian 51-year-old male, six feet tall and 208 pounds. He is bald and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2025-75438

