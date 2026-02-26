Kelowna' most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers George Kontogonis

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Feb. 23, 2026.

George KONTOGONIS wanted for fail to comply with order or obligation.

KONTOGONIS is described as a Caucasian 66-year-old male, five-feet, 11-inches tall and 199 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP file #2025-54948

