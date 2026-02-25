Penticton's most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Joshua Leigh McPhee

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on province-wide warrants in effect as of Feb. 23, 2026.

Joshua Leigh McPHEE is wanted for theft under, three counts of possession of stolen property, and two counts of failing to comply.

McPHEE is described as a 35-year-old male, six feet tall and 160 pounds. He has black hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to sostips.ca

Please quote the following file numbers in your tip: RCMP File #2025-2373, 2025-2271 and 2025-7636.

