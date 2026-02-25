Kelowna's most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Hayden Lee Alwood

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Feb. 23, 2026.

Hayden Lee ALWOOD is wanted for fail to comply with probation order.

ALWOOD is described as a Caucasian 31-year-old male, six-feet, one-inch tall and 225 pounds. He has bald/brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2026-4565

