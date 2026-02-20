Kelowna's most wanted
Photo: Crime Stoppers
Scott Albert Jesske
Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Feb. 17, 2026.
Scott Albert JESSKE is wanted on two counts of theft under $5,000.
JESSKE is described as an Indigenous 44-year-old male, five-feet, eight-inches tall and 186 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.
RCMP File #2026-1079
