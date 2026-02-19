Kelowna's most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Daniel Robert Harb

Crime Stoppers is for asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Feb. 17, 2026.

Daniel Robert HARB is wanted on two counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of breach of an undertaking.

HARB is described as a Caucasian 37-year-old male, five-feet, eight-inches tall and 166 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2026-3465

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.