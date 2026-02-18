Kelowna's most wanted
Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Feb. 17, 2026.
Andrew Graham CHRISTIAN is wanted for assault with a weapon, uttering threats, disobey court order, breach of release order and two counts mischief.
CHRISTIAN is described as a Caucasian 45-year-old male, five-feet, 10-inches. tall and 141 pounds. He has blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.
RCMP File #LC2024-37828
