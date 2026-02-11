Kelowna's most wanted

Photo: Contributed Nicolas Robert Hatch

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Feb. 10, 2026.

Nicolas Robert HATCH is wanted for failure to comply with probation.

HATCH is described as a Caucasian 32-year-old male, six feet tall and 186 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2025-61234

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.