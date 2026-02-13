Kelowna's most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Regan Peter Hammond

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Feb. 10, 2026.

Regan Peter HAMMOND is wanted for breach of release order.

HAMMOND is described as a Caucasian 46-year-old male, six feet tall and 181 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #WK2026-5751

