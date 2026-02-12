Kelowna's most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Jason Wayne Hamer

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Feb. 10, 2026.

Jason Wayne HAMER is wanted for mischief under $5000, uttering threats and theft under $5,000.

HAMER is described as a Caucasian 41-year-old male, six-feet, one-inch tall and 221 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #WK2024-7413

