Kelowna' most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Shane Michael Hartwig

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Feb. 3, 2026.

Shane Michael HARTWIG is wanted for fail to comply with probation order.

HARTWIG is described as a Caucasian 42-year-old male, five-feet, 10-inches tall and 155 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-10823

