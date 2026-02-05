Kelowna's most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Faite Jasmine Verigin

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Feb. 3, 2026.

Faite Jasmine VERIGIN is wanted for resisting-obstructing a peace officer.

VERIGIN is described as a Caucasian 30-year-old female, five-feet, one-inch tall and 95 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2025-47213

