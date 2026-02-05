Kelowna's most wanted
Photo: Crime Stoppers
Faite Jasmine Verigin
Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Feb. 3, 2026.
Faite Jasmine VERIGIN is wanted for resisting-obstructing a peace officer.
VERIGIN is described as a Caucasian 30-year-old female, five-feet, one-inch tall and 95 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.
RCMP File #2025-47213
This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.
More Crime Stoppers articles
The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.
Previous Stories
- Kelowna's most wanted Feb 4
- Kelowna's most wanted Jan 22
- Kelowna's most wanted Jan 14
- Kelowna's most wanted Jan 7
- Kelowna's most wanted Dec 11
- Kelowna' most wanted Nov 19
- Kelowna's most wanted Nov 13
- Kelowna's most wanted Nov 7
- Kelowna's most wanted Oct 30
- Kelowna's most wanted Oct 16
- Kelowna most wanted Oct 10
- Kelowna's most wanted Oct 8
© 2026 Castanet.net