Kelowna's most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Colin Michael Bayley

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Feb. 3, 2026.

Colin Michael BAYLEY is wanted for careless use of firearm and possess firearm while prohibited.

BAYLEY is described as a Caucasian 36-year-old male, six-feet, three-inches tall and 221 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #LC2025-4877

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.