Kelowna's most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kyle Lee Brietzke

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Jan. 20, 2026.

Kyle Lee BRIETZKE is wanted for failure to comply with probation order.

BRIETZKE is described as a Caucasian 38-year-old male, five-feet, nine-inches tall and 161 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2026-2345

