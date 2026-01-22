Kelowna's most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Matthew Luc Lacroix

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Jan. 20, 2026.

Matthew Luc LACROIX is wanted on two counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of resisting-obstructing a peace office.

LACROIX is described as a Caucasian, 22-year-old male, five-feet, seven-inches tall and 141 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2025-56204

