Kelowna's most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Gavin Mark Lundberg

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Jan. 20, 2026.

Gavin Mark LUNDBERG is wanted for assault.

LUNDBERG is described as a Caucasian, 29-year-old male, five-feet, nine-inches tall and 232 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2025-32603

