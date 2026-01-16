Kelowna's most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Mirza Nabeel Baig

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Jan. 13, 2026.

Mirza Nabeel BAIG is wanted for assault.

BAIG is described as a South Asian 41-year-old male, five-feet, 11-inches tall and 161 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2025-068922

