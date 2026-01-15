Kelowna's most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Dianna Billyboy

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Jan. 13, 2026.

Dianna BILLYBOY is wanted for breach of conditional sentence order.

BILLYBOY is described as an Indigenous 46-year-old female, five-feet, six-inches tall and 126 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-46455

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.