Kelowna's most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Jade Marie Kelsch

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Jan. 6, 2026.

Jade Marie KELSCH is wanted for fail to comply with probation order.

KELSCH is described as a Caucasian 35-year-old female, five feet five inches tall and 115 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2025-57768

