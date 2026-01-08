Kelowna's most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Melissa Jean Humphries

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Jan. 6, 2026.

Melissa Jean HUMPHRIES is wanted for theft $5,000 or under.

HUMPHRIES is described as a Caucasian 43-year-old female, five feet four inches tall and 111 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-17677

