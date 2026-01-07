Kelowna's most wanted
Riel Benjamin Hart
Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Jan. 6, 2026.
Riel Benjamin HART is wanted for breach of release order and failure to comply with probation order.
HART is described as an Indigenous 22-year-old male, 5 feet 11.5 inches tall and 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.
RCMP File #2024-66542
