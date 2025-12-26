Kelowna's most wanted
Photo: Crime Stoppers
Koltan Erick Meyer
Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Dec. 23, 2025.
Kolton Erick MEYER is wanted for fraud under $5000x3.
MEYER is described as a Caucasian 23-year-old male, 5-foot-5 and 243 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.
RCMP File #WK2025-32285
