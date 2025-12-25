Kelowna's most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kevin Robert Stienstra

Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Dec. 23, 2025.

Kevin Robert STIENSTRA is wanted for theft under $5,000 and breach of undertaking.

STIENSTRA is described as a Caucasian 43-year-old male, 5-foot-11 and 181 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #LC2025-69328

