Crime-Stoppers

Kelowna's most wanted

Crime Stoppers - Dec 25, 2025 / 10:00 am | Story: 590974

Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Dec. 23, 2025.

Kevin Robert STIENSTRA is wanted for theft under $5,000 and breach of undertaking.

STIENSTRA is described as a Caucasian 43-year-old male, 5-foot-11 and 181 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #LC2025-69328

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.

