Kelowna's most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Bodan Allen Sylvester Henry

Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Dec. 23, 2025.

Bodan Allen Sylvester HENRY is wanted for uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

HENRY is described as an Indigenous 33-year-old male, 6-foot-1 tall and 186 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2025-58904

