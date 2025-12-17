Photo: Crime Stoppers Patrick Bisimwa

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Dec. 16, 2025.

Patrick BISIMWA is wanted for refusal of breath bodily sample, resist obstruct peace officer.

BISIMWA is described as a Black African 31-year-old male, five-feet, seven-inches tall and 159 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-24913

