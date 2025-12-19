Kelowna's most wanted
Mandy Lee Beattie
Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Dec. 16, 2025.
Mandy Lee BEATTIE is wanted for theft over $5,000.
BEATTIE is described as a Caucasian 37-year-old female, five-feet, nine-inches tall and 146 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.
RCMP File #2025-26866
